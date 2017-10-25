North Dakota farmers make progress on late-season harvest

A week of warm, dry weather has helped North Dakota farmers make significant progress with their harvest of late-season crops.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that harvesting of soybeans, dry beans, potatoes and sugar beets is wrapping up.
The sunflower harvest is about one-third done, and the corn harvest about one-fifth complete.
Winter wheat planting is 91 percent done, and about three-fourths of the crop has emerged.
In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 54 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 52 percent short or very short. Ranchers are busy marketing spring calves and preparing to wean calves for backgrounding.
