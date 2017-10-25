Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster 19) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster 19) crosses the goal line for a touchdown after taking a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.

Business

Police: Man returns bike belonging to Steelers receiver

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 11:51 AM

PITTSBURGH

Police say a man has returned a bike belonging to Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, telling investigators he bought it from someone for $200 on the street.

Mount Oliver police Chief Matt Juzwick said the man called from a bar about 11 p.m. Tuesday after realizing from TV news the bike was reported stolen by the Steelers receiver. Smith-Schuster was expected to pick it up Wednesday.

Mount Oliver is a tiny borough bordering Pittsburgh. The man who turned in the bike gave police a description of the man he bought it from and Pittsburgh police are hoping to find him.

Smith-Schuster, a 20-year-old rookie, didn't get a license while attending USC because of the school's ride-sharing program. He's used the bike to get from his apartment to the Steelers nearby practice facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video