Kansas community fights becoming a 'chicken town' and wins

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, a couple walk across the street to Chieftain Park, where a rally in opposition of a Tyson Foods Inc. plant being built near the town was held, in Tonganoxie, Kan. Tyson Foods planned to build a $320 million chicken-processing plant but residents opposed to the plant drove the company away. Two weeks after the early Sept. 2017 announcement, local officials withdrew their support and Tyson started looking elsewhere. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP File Chris Neal