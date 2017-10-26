New Mexico NFL store may close, owner blaming protests

Business

October 26, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

A chain of central New Mexico stores that sells NFL-licensed gear says it's seeing a big drop in sales. Its owner is blaming the national anthem protests.

The Albuquerque Journal reports co-owner Andy Hageman said Tuesday his business, House of Football, has seen a 50 percent drop in its sales of NFL-licensed gear so far this month compared with the same month last year.

If trends continue, Hageman says the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho stores will be forced to close by Christmas.

Last year, the stores saw revenues drop because of internet sales after the NFL ruled only the league could sell NFL products online.

Recently, House of Football's social media sites have been hit with angry posts about the protest.

