Ex-Chiefs star Jamaal Charles returning to KC with Broncos

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos running back Jamaal Charles 28) runs with the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Denver. Charles envisioned playing his entire career with the Chiefs, retiring from the organization that drafted him. But the business of the NFL put a twist in those plans. Now their career rushing leader is returning to Kansas City with the rival Broncos for a crucial AFC West showdown Monday, Oct. 30.