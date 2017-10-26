The wreckage of a military truck lays by the side of the railway tracks after several people were killed in a crash with a train in southern Finland Thursday Oct. 26, 2017. Finnish media say several people have been killed in a train crash in the southern part of Finland.
At least 4 killed in Finland train crash

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 4:19 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A train collided with a military vehicle at a railroad crossing in southern Finland early Thursday, killing at least four people, police and military officials said.

The crash in Raseborg, about 85 kilometers (53 miles) southwest of Helsinki, also left several people injured.

Police said four people were killed, including one train passenger. A Finnish general said that three soldiers died.

"Today I have received a heartbreaking message: Three conscripts have died in an accident in Raseborg," Gen. Jarmo Lindberg said in a statement.

The FNB news agency says that eight other people who have been injured in the crash have been taken to hospitals in Raseborg and in Helsinki.

Finland's defense minister, Jussi Niinisto, tweeted that Thursday "had started with grim news" and "I feel grief."

