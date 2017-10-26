FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter is enacting new policies around hate and abuse, but having rules is only half the battle, the easy half. The problem is enforcement, and the company has had some high-profile bungles recently, including a much-criticized suspension of actress Rose McGowan and its ban, later reversed, of a controversial ad from a Republican Senate candidate.
Business

Twitter toughens abuse rules - and now has to enforce them

October 26, 2017 7:22 AM

NEW YORK

Twitter is enacting new policies around hate, abuse and ads, but creating new rules is only half the battle — the easy half.

The bigger problem is enforcement, and there the company has had some high-profile bungles recently. That includes its much-criticized suspension of actress Rose McGowan while she was speaking out against Harvey Weinstein, and the company's ban, later reversed, of a controversial ad by a Republican Senate candidate.

The twists and turns suggest that Twitter doesn't always communicate the intent of its rules to the people enforcing them. The company says it will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future.

