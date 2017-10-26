Twitter toughens abuse rules - and now has to enforce them

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, the Twitter logo appears on an updated phone post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Twitter is enacting new policies around hate and abuse, but having rules is only half the battle, the easy half. The problem is enforcement, and the company has had some high-profile bungles recently, including a much-criticized suspension of actress Rose McGowan and its ban, later reversed, of a controversial ad from a Republican Senate candidate. Richard Drew, File AP Photo