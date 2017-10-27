Business

Legislators approve tighter wind turbine sound standards

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:13 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Vermont legislative panel has approved a proposal that sets more strict sound limits for wind turbines.

Vermont Public Radio reports the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules voted 5-2 Thursday to keep nighttime sound levels no greater than 30 decibels inside a home.

The vote did not please either side of the argument for tight sound standards. Public health advocates say the new rule is not strict enough, while business and clean energy supporters say the limits will make it difficult for future wind development.

The Public Utility Commission created the proposal, and they say the 30 decibel standard will protect public health. The commission says the new rule will not completely rule out utility-scale wind energy.

