Global shares push higher as Nikkei boosted by weaker yen

A man takes a picture of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Shares in Asia posted strong gains early Friday, tracking the upbeat session overnight on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.9 percent to 21,945.20 as the U.S. dollar strengthened against the yen, boosting exporters’ shares. Investors are watching for U.S. GDP data. Koji Sasahara AP Photo