Business

Report cites 'acrobatic maneuvers' before deadly plane crash

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:13 AM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

A newly released report reveals witnesses saw an airplane performing acrobatic maneuvers minutes before it crashed in Arizona, killing a former president of a major aircraft manufacturer and another Connecticut man.

The Connecticut Post reports the National Transportation Safety Board released a factual report Wednesday on the 2016 crash that killed the pilot, 61-year-old Jeffrey Pino, and 72-year-old Nicholas Tramontano.

Pino was a former president of Sikorsky Aircraft, a Connecticut-based aircraft manufacturer. Tramontano was a longtime aviator, who also collected vintage aircraft.

While the report did not say if the acrobatic maneuvers led to the crash, it did say the aircraft flight manual prohibits intentional power-on spins or snap rolls. The manual says it is "impossible" to do a good snap roll, and power-on spins are "extremely dangerous."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video