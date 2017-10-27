FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photograph, shows a sign at the Merck company facilities in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Company, Inc. reports earnings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photograph, shows a sign at the Merck company facilities in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Company, Inc. reports earnings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Mel Evans, File AP Photo
FILE - This Thursday, Dec. 18, 2014, file photograph, shows a sign at the Merck company facilities in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Company, Inc. reports earnings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Mel Evans, File AP Photo

Business

Merck reports 3Q loss

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:08 AM

KENILWORTH, N.J.

Merck & Co. is reporting a third-quarter loss of $56 million after a profit in the same period a year earlier, but it still beat Wall Street expectations.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, on Friday posted a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.11 per share. That's 8 cents better than industry analysts had forecast, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Merck & Co. is reporting a third-quarter loss of $56 million after a profit in the same period a year earlier, but it still beat Wall Street expectations. Merck expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.91 to $3.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $40 billion to $40.5 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video