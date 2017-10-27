Business

Emails: City Council member arranged earmark for himself

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 7:09 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

Emails show an outgoing city council member in Delaware arranged a $20,000 earmark for himself after leaving office, to be approved by his successor.

The News Journal in Wilmington obtained the emails under the Freedom of Information Act. They show that outgoing City Council President Theo Gregory arranged for a nonprofit he started to receive $40,000 in city funds after he left office. Half of that was set aside to pay Gregory a salary as program manager.

Gregory's successor, Hanifa Shabazz, approved the earmark.

Shabazz had previously said she didn't know Gregory was a direct beneficiary of the earmark. But the emails show Gregory emailed Shabazz directly and referred to himself as the nonprofit's program manager. Shabazz responded to the email.

A state audit of the earmark is underway.

