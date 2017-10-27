Challenges, opportunities await next Atlantic City mayor

In this Oct. 17, 2017 photo, Republican incumbent Mayor Donald Guardian speaks on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J. in front of the former Trump Taj Mahal casino, which will reopen in 2018 as a Hard Rock casino resort. He is among the candidates seeking to become Atlantic City's next mayor as the east coast gambling resort tries to end a state takeover of its finances and major decision-making power, while nurturing a budding recovery among the surviving casinos. Wayne Parry AP Photo