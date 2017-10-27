Business

Steve Jobs' sweet ride is part of high-end car auction

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 10:27 AM

NEW YORK

A sleek sports car once owned by Steve Jobs could sell for over $300,000 at a Manhattan auction. But its price is practically pocket change compared to some of the million-dollar rides that will be offered alongside it.

The Apple founder's BMW Z8 convertible is among about 30 sets of hot wheels being offered by a variety of consignors at the RM Sotheby's sale in December. Other cars that will be offered include a 1961 Ferrari and a 1995 Porsche.

The tech genius got his BMW in October 2000 and sold it in 2003. Although it's changed hands a couple of times, it's only clocked 15,200 miles (24460.89 kilometers).

It comes with a copy of the vehicle's old California registration, under the name "Jobs, Steven P."

