Paul beet farmer looks back on 53 sweet year

LeRoy Uhrich, of Paul, stands in the last beet field he harvested Wednesday during his 53-year career. Uhrich harvested his final crop of sugar beets on Oct. 13 after 53 years of navigating the challenges of what wind, insects, freezing temperatures or hail can do to the hardy crop. At the beginning, he said, it was a good thing he didn't know all the things that could go wrong. "I've had all those things happen," said Uhrich, 74, who grew beets each of the 53 years he spent farming. The Times-News via AP Laurie Welch