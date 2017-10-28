Facebook vows more transparency over political ads

This image provided by Facebook, shows how ads on Facebook will be more transparent. Days ahead of testimony at three congressional hearings, the company is taking new steps to verify advertisers and make all ads on the site more transparent. Executives for the social media company said on Oct. 27, they will verify political ad buyers, requiring them to reveal correct names and locations, and create new graphics on the site where users can click on the ads and find out more about the organizations or people behind them. Facebook via AP)