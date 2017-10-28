FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 file photo, Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left-Green Movement party sits in a TV studio in Reykjavik, Iceland. In an interview Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, Jakobsdottir said a government under her lead would stress stability and consensus decision-making. "That's maybe the most radical approach in today's political climate _ stability,” she said.
Business

Icelanders go to the polls for 3rd time in 4 years

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 5:58 AM

REYKJAVIK, Iceland

Icelanders are voting for the third time in four years as the nation tries to shake off the latest political crisis on an island that has been roiled by divisions since its economy was ravaged by the global financial crisis in 2008.

Polls suggest there won't be an outright winner in Saturday's parliamentary election, triggering complex negotiations to build a coalition government.

A record eight parties could cross the 5 percent threshold needed to qualify for seats in the Icelandic parliament, the Althingi. Upstart parties are benefiting from a series of scandals affecting the ruling Independence Party.

Political analysts say the most likely outcome eventually is a coalition government led by Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement. The 41-year-old Jakobsdottir holds a graduate degree in Icelandic literature.

