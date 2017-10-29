Iceland heads to coalition talks after inconclusive vote

A voter checks a board on where to vote, at the Reykjavik City Hall polling station, during the general election in Reykjavik, Iceland, Saturday Oct. 28, 2017. Icelanders are voting for the third time in four years as the nation tries to shake off the latest political crisis on an island that has been roiled by divisions since its economy was ravaged by the global financial crisis in 2008. Brynjar Gunnarsson AP Photo