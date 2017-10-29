Business

USDA using nearly $200K to grow small, rural Maine business

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 8:23 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say a half dozen organizations in the state will receive nearly $200,000 in federal money to grow small enterprises in rural parts of the state.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the money is coming in the form of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program grants. The largest grant is an award of nearly $50,000 that is going to the Northern Maine Development Commission in Caribou.

Grants are also going to organizations in Auburn, Brunswick, South Paris and Bangor. The senators say the money will assist Maine business people with "resources and training for new, innovative industries, particularly those located in rural areas."

