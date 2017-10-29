Refugee farming program in Iowa gets federal funding boost

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, Angelique Hakuzimana, displaced by war in her native Rwanda in 2009, works in her garden at the Global Greens Farm in West Des Moines, Iowa. A program that helps refugees in Iowa become farmers is growing, thanks in part to a funding boost from the federal government. Organizers with Des Moines-based Lutheran Services in Iowa will use a new $24,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offer training to refugees about food safety, organic production and crop planning. Charlie Neibergall, File AP Photo