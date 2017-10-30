It will be a tale of 2 countries as open enrollment begins

In this Oct. 26, 2017, photo, a woman walks past the Briva Health enrollment office for MNsure, Minnesota's insurance marketplace, in Minneapolis. Health care consumers in most of the country are encountering a world of confusion and chaos as the open enrollment period to sign up for coverage approaches. The outlook is decidedly different in the 12 states that operate their own marketplaces. California, Colorado, Minnesota and other states that operate autonomous exchanges are pulling out all the stops to inform consumers. Briva Health is MNsure's largest enrollment partner. Jim Mone AP Photo