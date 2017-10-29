Business

Confusion coming with California's legal marijuana

Associated Press

October 29, 2017 11:53 AM

LOS ANGELES

California is kicking off recreational marijuana sales on Jan. 1, but there will be plenty of confusion as the new market takes shape.

Some places are banning sales, while only a small number appear ready to issue licenses.

That means there could be limited options in many places for consumers eager to ring in the new year with a legal pot purchase.

Los Angeles and San Francisco are among those still struggling to fashion local rules.

Industry experts say there are also gaps in the system intended to move cannabis from the field to distribution centers, then to testing labs and eventually retail shops.

In general, California will treat cannabis like alcohol, allowing people 21 and older to legally possess up to an ounce and grow six marijuana plants.

