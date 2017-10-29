Business

Study: Majority of casino revenues comes from residents

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 12:01 PM

AMHERST, Mass.

New research is shedding light on the patrons of Massachusetts' first and so far only casino.

University of Massachusetts Amherst researchers said in a survey released Thursday that nearly 80 percent of all revenue at the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville was derived from Massachusetts residents.

The 2016 survey of 479 visitors also found that casino patrons were generally older, white, well-educated and with an annual household income between $50,000 and $100,000.

Some 87 percent of the customers said they played Plainridge's slot machines, 12 percent played electronic versions of table games like blackjack and roulette and about eight percent bet on live or simulcast horse racing.

The findings are part of a multi-year social and economic impact study commissioned by the state. Plainridge Park opened in June 2015.

