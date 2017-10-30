Business

HSBC posts higher 3Q profit as Asian pivot pays off

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 1:09 AM

HONG KONG

HSBC says profits rose in the third quarter as a sweeping corporate overhaul, aimed at winning more business in Asia pays off.

The London-based global bank said Monday that pretax profit rose to $4.6 billion in the July-September period, up from $843 million a year ago.

It reported net income of nearly $3 billion, swinging from a loss of $617 million the previous year.

Revenue climbed 38 percent to $13.2 billion.

HSBC is in the midst of carrying out a restructuring with the goal of increasing profitability. The plan includes shedding thousands of workers and shrinking its global footprint so it can focus even more on Asia's emerging markets.

It has also brought in new leadership, including naming veteran banker John Flint last month to be its new chief executive.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video