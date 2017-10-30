Russian journalist thanks supporters after stabbing attack

In this undated handout photo released by Ekho Moskvy radio station shows journalist Tatyana Felgenhauer in the Ekho Moskvy Echo of Moscow) radio station office in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, Oct. 23 2017. Russia's Ekho Moskvy news radio station said on its website Monday the assailant burst into its studios and stabbed Tatyana Felgenhauer who is best known for co-hosting a popular morning show.