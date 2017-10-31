Business

China's Xi promises reform in event with US business leaders

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 1:21 AM

BEIJING

President Xi Jinping has promised to open China's economy wider during a meeting with American business leaders ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Xi met Monday with a group that included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Blackstone Group chairman Stephen Schwarzman, who are members of an advisory board of Beijing's Tsinghua University business school.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday that Xi promised to "introduce a series of initiatives to promote and expand opening up."

The event follows a key Communist Party meeting last week at which Xi promised to support private business but also affirmed plans to build up state-owned industry.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video