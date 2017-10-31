Business

Police chief quits, citing 'discrimination' by village board

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 5:34 AM

MOWEAQUA, Ill.

The police chief of Moweaqua in central Illinois has resigned, citing a hostile work environment created by village officials.

The Herald & Review in Decatur reports Rob Maynard was scheduled to return Tuesday from a one-week suspension. In submitting his resignation, Maynard accused Moweaqua officials of "blatant discrimination" directed at him and the police department.

Maynard, a 15-year veteran of the department, claims in his resignation letter the hostile work environment was to the detriment of his health and well-being.

Mayor Boomer Neece and village attorney Ed Flynn were unavailable late Monday for comment.

The Herald & Review reports reasons for Maynard's suspension included failure to show up to several public events, misrepresenting hours worked and not overlapping hours with Moweaqua's only other full-time officer. That officer resigned last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video