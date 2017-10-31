Business

SCE&G leader Marsh to retire after failed $9B nuke project

Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:32 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The chief executive at the second South Carolina utility involved in a failed $9 billion project to build two nuclear reactors is stepping down.

SCANA announced Tuesday that Kevin Marsh is retiring as chairman and CEO of the company and its subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas at the end of the year.

Senior Vice President Stephen Byrne is also retiring at the same time.

Lawmakers and others had been putting pressure on the company to make leadership changes since SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper announced they were abandoning construction of the reactors July 31.

SCANA Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Addison will become the utility's new CEO on Jan. 1.

Santee Cooper CEO Lonnie Carter is also retiring after the project was abandoned

