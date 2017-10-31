Business

FEMA: Disaster relief now costing $200 million each day

Associated Press

October 31, 2017 11:56 AM

WASHINGTON

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the U.S. is spending more than $200 million each day on the response to three major hurricanes and huge wildfires.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long told a Senate oversight committee Tuesday the challenge presented by hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria is unprecedented in the history of his agency. He also noted costs from the recent wild fires in California, which Long called the worst devastation he has ever seen.

Long thanked the legislators for the $52 billion in emergency relief allocated so far, but said recovering from the recent spate of disasters will be tremendously expensive.

Long said he also needs additional legal authority from Congress to build the power grid in Puerto Rico back better than it was before.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video