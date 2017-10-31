Business

A.H. Belo Corp. sells Denton Record-Chronicle to publisher

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 10:34 PM

DENTON, Texas

The Denton Record-Chronicle has been sold to its publisher, returning control of the daily to the family that had owned it for 52 years until the late 1990s.

The A.H. Belo Corp., owner of The Dallas Morning News, had bought the Denton daily from the family of Bill Patterson, who had remained as publisher after the sale to Belo in 1999. Patterson said his purchase of the paper will be completed by the end of the year.

Patterson told the Record-Chronicle that he decided to buy the paper back after it became apparent that Belo's strategic plans for its flagship paper wouldn't necessarily work for the Record-Chronicle.

Belo will continue to print and distribute the Record-Chronicle for Denton Media Co., the business Patterson formed to buy the Denton Publishing Co.

