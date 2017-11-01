Walmart hopes to make stores livelier for the holidays

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. As more shoppers shift online, Walmart hopes to make its stores more fun this holiday season. The chain will have parties for customers at its stores for the first time, increase the number of product demonstrations and expand the role of employees who last year helped people find the shortest register lines. Many retailers are trying to make stores more inviting even as they improve online services. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo