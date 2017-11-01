FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. As more shoppers shift online, Walmart hopes to make its stores more fun this holiday season. The chain will have parties for customers at its stores for the first time, increase the number of product demonstrations and expand the role of employees who last year helped people find the shortest register lines. Many retailers are trying to make stores more inviting even as they improve online services.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. As more shoppers shift online, Walmart hopes to make its stores more fun this holiday season. The chain will have parties for customers at its stores for the first time, increase the number of product demonstrations and expand the role of employees who last year helped people find the shortest register lines. Many retailers are trying to make stores more inviting even as they improve online services. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, a shopper, left, walks with a store associate in the toy section at Walmart in Teterboro, N.J. As more shoppers shift online, Walmart hopes to make its stores more fun this holiday season. The chain will have parties for customers at its stores for the first time, increase the number of product demonstrations and expand the role of employees who last year helped people find the shortest register lines. Many retailers are trying to make stores more inviting even as they improve online services. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo

Business

Walmart hopes to make stores livelier for the holidays

AP Retail Writer

November 01, 2017 12:07 AM

NEW YORK

As more shoppers shift online, Walmart hopes to make its stores more fun this holiday season.

The nation's largest retailer will have parties for customers at its stores for the first time, around the themes of toys, entertainment and curated gifts. It's increasing the number of product demonstrations and will expand the role of employees who last year helped find customers the shortest register lines. This year, they'll assist customers in the toys and electronics areas every weekend and be at the online orders pickup stations as Christmas approaches.

The plan for the critical holiday season underscores how retailers are trying to make stores more inviting even as they improve online services. Rival Target now has dedicated staff in areas like clothing, beauty and consumer electronics.

Walmart, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, says it has tripled the number of products online to more than 60 million from last year's holiday season and is offering more exclusive merchandise.

However, while retailers like Target and Best Buy are waiving their minimum for free shipping again this holiday season, Walmart is sticking to its $35 threshold for free two-day free shipping on 2 million products.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video