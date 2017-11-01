Technology seeks to preserve fading skill: Braille literacy

In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 photo proofreader Georgie Sydnor runs her fingers over braille at the National Braille Press in Boston. The Boston-based organization has been a leading force for braille literacy in the U.S., since its founding as a weekly newspaper for the blind in 1927. But it now is confronting a record low literacy in the writing system for the blind as it marks its 90th birthday this year. Steven Senne AP Photo