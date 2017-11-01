The Latest: France's prime minister: Threat level is high

More Videos 1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot Pause 1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 2:52 Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:46 Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 1:12 South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Truck plows into through bike path in New York, killing multiple people At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

At least eight people are dead and several injured after a truck driver plowed into people on a bike path near the World Trade Center in New York. Police have a suspect in custody. Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy