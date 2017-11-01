Postal Service eyes next-day Sunday delivery for holidays

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier gathers mail to load into his truck before making his delivery run in the East Atlanta neighborhood in Atlanta. As consumers demand ever-quicker and convenient package delivery, the U.S. Postal Service wants to boost its business this holiday season by offering what few e-commerce retailers can provide: cheap next-day service with packages delivered Sundays to your home. David Goldman, File AP Photo