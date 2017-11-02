Asian shares mostly lower as investors await next Fed leader

A currency trader talks on phone as a screen at right shows the Korea Composite Stock Price Index KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Asian stock markets were mostly lower on Thursday as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement on his choice to lead the Federal Reserve, shrugging off the results of a Fed meeting that were in line with their expectations.