10 Things to Know for Friday

Demonstrators holding banners reading in Catalan "freedom for the political prisoners" gather outside the Catalonian Parliament to protest against the decision of a judge to jail ex-members of the Catalan government, in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. A Spanish judge has ordered nine ex-members of the government in Catalonia jailed while they are investigated on possible charges of sedition, rebellion and embezzlement. Emilio Morenatti AP Photo