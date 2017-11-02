After Series, focus on free agents, plus Stanton and Otani

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Angels left fielder Justin Upton leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz during a baseball game, in Seattle. Outfielder Justin Upton is staying with the Angels, agreeing to a new five-year, $106 million contract. The Angels announced the deal Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, with Upton, their late-season trade acquisition. John Froschauer, File AP Photo