Utah man continues tradition in 122-year-old blacksmith shop

In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 photo, Aaron Richardson works in Rangar Forge, his blacksmith shop in Eden, Utah. Richardson opened his business in 2015, but the building first opened as a blacksmith shop in 1895. Richardson works in the traditional style while using the original forges and many of the tools from the first owner, J. M. Wilbur. "My hammers look very similar to hammers from 1,000 years ago," said Richardson. Standard-Examiner via AP Benjamin Zack