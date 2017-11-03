Ski industry concerned amid shifting trends in millennials

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 1, 2016, file photo, a snowboarder takes a jump at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort near Echo Summit, Calif. The ski and snowboard industry is healthy, at least for now. But there is concern throughout the snow sports industry as the baby boomers and generation Xers get older, the millennials are not picking up the slack and hitting the slopes as often as the aging generations. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo