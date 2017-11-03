The Latest: Catalan ex-VP: Jail 'price to pay for liberty'

The Latest on the Spain-Catalonia political crisis (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
The jailed former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras says that he considers being behind bars "the price" to pay "for liberty" of Catalonia from the rest of Spain.
In a letter published Friday in the pro-secession Catalan newspaper Ara, Junqueras says that he and another imprisoned ex-members of Catalonia's separatist-led government had expected they would end up in jail. He said he agreed with former foreign affairs chief Raul Romeva that "if the price to pay for liberty is prison, we will pay that price."
Junqueras described Spain's crackdown to thwart a declaration of independence by Catalonia's regional parliament which included the jailing of him and eight other fired government officials on Thursday an attempt to "put us on our knees."
Junqueras also urged pro-secession parties to run separately in a regional election on Dec. 21 called by Spain's government as part of extraordinary measures given to it by the Senate to stop the secession drive. That would mean his Republic Left party wouldn't maintain its current coalition with the center-right Democratic Part of Catalonia. The Republic Left leads polls for the upcoming ballot.
Junqueras, as former chief of economic affairs for Catalonia, has been criticized for not foreseeing the flood of companies who have relocated the headquarters outside Catalonia in recent weeks because of the uncertainty produced by the secession drive that would take the region out of the European Union. He argues they left due to political pressure from the Spanish government, a claim that hasn't been backed up by business leaders.
___
10:50 a.m.
A Spanish court official says that Catalan ex-regional minister Santi Vila has posted bail of 50,000 euros (about ($58,000) and that a judge has ordered his release from a prison outside Madrid.
Vila, who spent a night in prison, was the only former member of Catalonia's regional government to have had bail set for him Thursday. A National Court official, speaking under customary rules of anonymity, said that Vila is expected to be released soon.
Another eight former officials were denied bail as part of an investigation into the regional government's attempt to provoke the secession of Catalonia from the rest of Spain.
Vila, the former regional minister for business, resigned in protest a day before Catalonia's parliament voted in favor of a declaration of independence on Oct. 27.
A person close to Vila also confirmed to The Associated Press that Vila deposited the bail money with the court. The source spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Judge Carmen Lamela ordered Vila's passport to be confiscated and he will be required to show up in court every two weeks. Vila is still being investigated in the rebellion, sedition and embezzlement case along with his former fellow Cabinet members.
--By Aritz Parra in Madrid and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona.
___
9:30 a.m.
Catalonia has lost the highest number of jobs of Spain's 17 autonomous communities during the tumultuous past month, according to monthly statistics issued by Spain's Ministry of Employment and Social Security.
The northeastern region has lost nearly 15,000 jobs in an October marked by clashes between Catalonia's separatist leaders and central authorities over secession.
The political uncertainty has led to more than 1,000 companies relocating their headquarters to other parts of Spain for fears of being left outside the European Union's common market in the case of an independent Catalonia.
Overall, Spain's unemployment rolls increased by 58,000 people during October.
Spain has 3.4 million workers without work, which is still at its lowest level in its last eight years.
___
9:15 a.m.
A Spanish judge is deliberating on whether to issue an international arrest warrant for Catalonia's ousted leader after she jailed nine former members of the region's separatist government a day earlier.
Catalan ex-president Carles Puigdemont flew to Brussels this week after Spanish authorities removed him and his 13-member Cabinet from office for pushing ahead with secession.
If an arrest warrant is issued, Puigdemont will fight extradition without seeking political asylum, according to his Belgian lawyer.
Puigdemont was due to appear at Spain's National Court on Thursday to answer questions in a rebellion case brought by Spanish prosecutors, but he didn't show up.
The court will also consider an appeal to release two separatist activists who were jailed last month in a sedition investigation.
