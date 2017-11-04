Business

India exhibition seeks to gain investment in food processing

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:55 AM

NEW DELHI

India's top chefs have poured 800 kilograms (1,760 pounds) of rice and lentils into a giant pan on a sprawling New Delhi lawn as the country hosts an exhibition to attract foreign investment to its food processing industry.

The delicacy, known as "khichdi," was slowly steamed Saturday as participants from 20 countries took part in the World Food India exhibition.

India, one of the world's biggest producers of rice, milk and pulses, is trying to woo billions of dollars of foreign investment in the food processing sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the combination of traditional Indian food and modern technology, processing and packaging could help the world rediscover Indian food ingredients.

More than 700 global food companies are participating in the three-day exhibition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video