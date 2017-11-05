Business

Vermont electric utility preparing for moderate wind storm

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:10 AM

COLCHESTER, Vt.

Vermont's largest electric utility company says crews are preparing to deal with outages caused by another wind storm.

The wind storm is forecast to start Sunday and last into Monday. But Green Mountain Power says it isn't expected to be as severe as last week's storm that cut power to tens of thousands of Vermont electric customers.

The storm is expected to have wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour, which is less than the 80 mph winds that hit parts of the state last week.

But it still has the potential to blow branches onto power lines, causing scattered outages, especially given the damage from the previous storm that weakened trees.

People are reminded to stay away from downed power lines.

