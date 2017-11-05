Business

Researcher awarded grant to work on artificial intelligence

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:38 AM

DAYTON, Ohio

A researcher at the University of Dayton has won an award to develop a brain-inspired computer chip that can learn on its own.

Associate professor Tarek Taha will use the three-year, $44,000 award from the National Science Foundation to work toward his goal of developing an artificial intelligence chip. Taha says the chip will be more efficient and compact than current ones.

Taha says deep learning artificial intelligence chips can be used in self-driving cars and could potentially be used in robots at some point.

He says the chips are a part of an emerging multibillion-dollar industry, which could ramp up to develop learning networks for existing applications.

