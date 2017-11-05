Business

Montgomery airport to provide service to Washington, DC

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:04 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

An airport in Alabama will provide service to the nation's Capital.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that the Montgomery Regional Airport will be offering direct flights to Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. through American Airlines. The expanded services are expected to begin June 7.

A morning flight will be coming into Montgomery with another flight heading to Washington later in the afternoon.

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says the ability to go to the Capitol is a "feather in the cap" of the board and customers. He says a direct flight to connect the many who travel between Maxwell Air Force Base and Washington will be invaluable.

The flights, already listed online, are running for about $570 for a round-trip ticket early this week.

