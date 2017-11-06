Business

Qatar Airways pays $662M for 10 percent of Cathay Pacific

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 1:56 AM

HONG KONG

Qatar Airways is buying nearly 10 percent of Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific Airways for about $662 million.

The Middle Eastern airline said Monday that it bought almost 3.8 million Cathay shares, which represents a 9.6 percent stake.

The deal makes Qatar Airways one of the biggest shareholders in Cathay, Hong Kong's biggest airline.

Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific and state-owned Air China own about 75 percent of Cathay.

Qatar Airways bought the shares from Hong Kong's Kingboard Holdings, according to a stock exchange filing by the company, which makes circuit boards and invests in property.

Kingboard said in its filing that it expected to turn an 800 million Hong Kong dollar ($102 million) profit from selling its Cathay stake.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video