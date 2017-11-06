SoftBank raising stake in Sprint, reports falling profit

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son, left, speaks during a SoftBank World presentation at a hotel in Tokyo. Japanese internet and solar company SoftBank Group Corp. is raising its stake in Sprint Corp. after merger talks with T-Mobile collapsed, signaling its commitment to a turnaround at the U.S. wireless carrier. SoftBank reported Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, that July-September net profit tumbled to 113 billion yen $991 million) from 528 billion yen a year ago.