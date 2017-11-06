Business

Florida Gov. wants tax holidays and cuts in license fees

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:31 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott during his final year in office wants fees and taxes cut by $180 million.

Scott is expected to announce the proposal on Monday during stops at businesses in three Florida cities. It will be considered during the 2018 legislative session that starts in January.

The package is much smaller than last year's $618 million request and is directed at residents instead of businesses.

Scott wants a 10-day back-to-school tax holiday where residents would not pay sales taxes on clothes. He also is proposing tax holidays where the state would waive taxes on hurricane preparation supplies.

The governor also wants to cut the price of renewing a driver's license.

State legislators have already warned that they may have to pursue budget cuts during the 2018 session.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video