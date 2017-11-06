House GOP weighs repeal of health mandate in tax bill

In this Nov. 3, 2017, file photo, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Republicans on Nov. 6, kick off four days of work transforming their 429-page proposal to revamp the nation’s tax code into legislation they optimistically hope to complete by Thanksgiving. The plan would slash corporate taxes and reduce personal taxes for many with fewer deductions for home-buyers and families with steep medical bills. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo