Business

Cruise opponents ask South Carolina court to reconsider

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:34 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C.

Opponents of a new cruise ship terminal are asking the South Carolina Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision that they have no right to challenge permits for the project.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports that a group of environmental, neighborhood and historic preservation groups have asked the court to reconsider its decision last month that prevents them from challenging a new cruise terminal.

The South Carolina State Ports Authority wants to build a $35 million terminal for cruise ships near Charleston's City market.

Opponents say they are worried about traffic congestion and pollution.

The permit would allow construction of new pilings under an old warehouse where the ports authority wants to build the terminal, currently used mostly by Carnival Cruise Line and its Ecstasy cruise ship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video