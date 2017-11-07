Business

The Latest: 2 public questions on New Jersey ballots

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 8:01 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on New Jersey legislative races and the state's public questions (all times local):

8 a.m.

New Jersey voters face two public questions on statewide ballots Tuesday.

One referendum asks them to authorize $125 million in bonds to expand and improve public libraries across the state. The New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act received strong bipartisan support in the Legislature.

The second question would amend the state constitution to require that polluter fines go to "repair, restore, replace, or preserve the state's natural resources."

Proponents say the amendment would prevent the money from being used for other purposes.

Voters also are electing a new Legislature along with Republican Gov. Chris Christie's replacement.

All 120 seats in the Democrat-led Legislature are up for a vote on Tuesday.

Democrats currently hold 52 of 80 Assembly seats and 24 of 40 Senate seats.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video